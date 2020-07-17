CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 45 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.96.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

