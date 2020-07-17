CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 483 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Motors by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 47.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.