Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,881 Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,881 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 216.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 135.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

