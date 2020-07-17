Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,048,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 656,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000.

NYSE:EDD opened at $5.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

