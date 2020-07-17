15,039 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1,105.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

EQAL stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

