Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $368,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,568 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $4,758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

