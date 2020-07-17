Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 59.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 907.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of EFC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 88.98, a quick ratio of 88.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Ellington Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $521.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.