Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

