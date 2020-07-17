Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 380,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Canaan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000.

Get Canaan alerts:

CAN opened at $1.93 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.