5,167 Shares in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 768.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 28.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

