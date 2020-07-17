Invesco Ltd. Sells 39,797 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,403 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 113.0% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 800,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 424,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

GBDC opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

