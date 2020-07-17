Invesco Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of First of Long Island worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $35,100.00. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First of Long Island Corp has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

