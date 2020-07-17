Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Michael bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at $488,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Little bought 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.