Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 514,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,561,000.

In related news, Treasurer Mark Edward Bradley sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $67,105.80.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $11.64 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

