Morgan Stanley Sells 49,713 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,713 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Freshpet worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,497.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.