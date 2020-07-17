Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,215 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of United Insurance worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,131,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in United Insurance by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 286,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $202.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 9,900 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $73,953.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 18,879 shares of company stock worth $141,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

