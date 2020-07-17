Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

