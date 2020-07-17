Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Antero Midstream worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.70. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.