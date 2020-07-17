Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 21,649 Shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 376,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 213.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 251,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 71,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 1,047.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IDE opened at $9.00 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

