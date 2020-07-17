Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.30 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -289.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

