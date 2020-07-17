Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,843 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of F.N.B. worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,535,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,433,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 610,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

