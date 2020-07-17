Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,654 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $483.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.51.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. Research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

