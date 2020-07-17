Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Shares of FXF stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $92.07 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

