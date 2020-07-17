Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 8,591 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

DCOM stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $412.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

