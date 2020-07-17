Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 900 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Winmark worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Winmark by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 145,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Winmark by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Winmark stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 374.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

