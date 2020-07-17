Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,705 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.60% of Cutera worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

