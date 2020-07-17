Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 8,765 Shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Star Group worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGU opened at $8.86 on Friday. Star Group LP has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $411.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $543.06 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Donovan acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $92,522. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

