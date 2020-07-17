Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,405,535 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.28 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

