Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of American Public Education worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEI. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.71 million, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $373,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

