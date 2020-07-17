Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.92 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.39%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2518 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

