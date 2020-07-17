152 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $171.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.84.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

