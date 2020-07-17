Piper Sandler Comments on Tesla Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $939.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $685.31.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,546.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,071.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.89. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tesla by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,949,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

