CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $125.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

