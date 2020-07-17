CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $248,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,642.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 759,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after buying an additional 91,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,638 shares of company stock worth $18,529,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

