CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

