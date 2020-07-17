D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

