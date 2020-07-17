CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,251 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

