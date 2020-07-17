CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $5,433,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 682.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.53 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

