CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $305,000 Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Shares of CDW opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

