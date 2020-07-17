CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 240,680 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,680 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RQI. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.