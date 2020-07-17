CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 743 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Cfra increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

