CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,580 Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.51% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFED opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

