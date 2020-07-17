CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 737 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 47.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 428,698 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 116,956 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $170,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $141.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,538,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

