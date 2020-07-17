CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 396 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $176.97 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

