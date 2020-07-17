CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Evergy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.23 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.