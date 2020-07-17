Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,987,233. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.93. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

