Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Docusign were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Docusign stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $217.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Net Income

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

