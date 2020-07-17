CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HP were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 409.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Cfra lowered their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.79 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.