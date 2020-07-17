CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $82.76 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.