CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 3,010 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3,762.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 596,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,476,000 after purchasing an additional 202,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.09. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.